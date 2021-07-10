Convicted felon sentenced to prison for robbing I-75 traveler

Jul. 10—VALDOSTA — A Florida man arrested following a high-speed chase along Interstate 75 after he robbed a traveler at gunpoint has been sentenced to federal prison for his crime.

James Clemente Holloway, 43, of Jacksonville, Fla., was sentenced to serve 80 months in federal prison to be followed by three years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Louis Sands after he previously pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to court documents, Holloway robbed a traveler at gunpoint at the southbound rest area at exit 79 on I-75 in Turner County on March 12, 2019.

A BOLO was issued, and Valdosta Sheriff's deputies pursued Holloway at speeds of 110 mph. Holloway changed lanes multiple times, and deputies successfully deployed stop sticks, which caused Holloway's tires to blow. Holloway was arrested without injury and found in possession of a Taurus .25 caliber semi-automatic pistol and the stolen cash.

Holloway has a lengthy criminal history, including convictions for felony grand theft auto, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, felony burglary, felony breaking and entering, and felony probation violation.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice's violent crime reduction efforts.

The case was investigated by the Turner County Sheriff's Office, Lowndes County Sheriff's Office and FBI.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sonja Profit prosecuted the case for the government.