Convicted felon sentenced for unlawful possession of a firearm after tossing ghost gun outside hookah lounge in Manchester

A Hartford man was sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on Friday for unlawfully possessing a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Michael Jones, 26, was arrested on July 24, 2021 after he pointed a firearm at another person outside of a hookah lounge on Broad Street in Manchester, according to court documents and statements made in court. He tried to flee when police arrived and threw the gun, a loaded Taurus G2C 9-millimeter pistol with an extended magazine, into a rear part of the parking lot, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. The ghost gun, which had its serial number removed, was recovered by police.

Prior to July 2021, Jones was convicted of criminal possession of a firearm in state court. It is a violation of federal law for a person convicted of a felony to possess a gun or ammunition.

Jones has been in custody since his arrest, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. On June 15, Jones pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. The first six months of his supervised release will be served in home confinement, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. He will also have to do 100 hours of community service.

The case is a part of the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods crime-reduction effort.