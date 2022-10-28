Convicted felon shoots and robs cousin at family funeral, police say

A convicted felon is behind bars again after allegedly shooting and robbing his cousin at a family funeral.

Officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting victim at Regional One’s ER on July 27.

The victim was taken directly into surgery and could not speak because of his injuries, according to an affidavit.

A family member said the victim had called to be picked up at Danny Thomas and T.M. Henderson Avenue, but he was not at the scene when the shooting happened.

On Aug. 1, the victim told police he had been in the 200 block of T.M. Henderson for a family funeral, records show.

During the funeral, his cousin, Willie Malone, allegedly pulled out a gun and demanded money.

After robbing the victim, Malone got into a gray Elantra and began driving away, but then leaned out of the window and fired shots at the victim, police said.

He was shot several times before being taken to Regional One in a private vehicle.

The next day, the victim identified Malone as the shooter.

Malone previously pled guilty to robbery in January 2019 and received a four-year sentence, records show.

Now he’s charged with attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm, especially aggravated robbery, and convicted felon in possession of a firearm, records show.

