Convicted felon waives hearing on firearm charge

Apr. 26—NEOSHO, Mo. — A Joplin man with convictions for robbery, burglary and domestic assault waived a preliminary hearing Monday on firearm and stolen property charges, and was ordered to stand trial.

Deson L. Davis, 28, waived the hearing in Newton County Circuit Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and receiving stolen property, and Associate Court Judge Christine Rhoades set his initial appearance on the charges in a trial division for May 24.

Davis was arrested Aug. 8 when police officers checking out a report of suspicious activity near 34th Street and Texas Avenue in Joplin made contact with him and found that he had three outstanding warrants, including one citing a probation violation.

A search of a backpack the defendant had in his possession turned up two firearms, one of which had been reported stolen in Shawnee, Kansas, according to a probable-cause affidavit.