Convicted felon waives hearing on firearm offense

Sep. 8—A Webb City man with two prior felony convictions waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on a new charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Joseph D. Johnson, 43, waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered bound over for trial by Associate Court Judge Joseph Hensley. The judge set Johnson's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Sept. 19.

The charge stems from a traffic stop conducted Jan. 31 by a Joplin police officer during which Johnson, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was taken into custody on some outstanding warrants. A probable-cause affidavit states that an inventory search of the vehicle located a .40-caliber handgun under the seat of the vehicle where Johnson was sitting.

Johnson has prior convictions for knowingly burning or exploding and for possession of methamphetamine, according to the affidavit.

