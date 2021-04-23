Convicted felon wanted out of East Lyme arrested in Plainville

Apr. 22—EAST LYME — A convicted felon who was wanted on warrants out of East Lyme after escaping police twice in the last two years was arrested Monday in Plainville.

Jason Carson, 34, of 25 Midway Oval, Groton, was arrested in Plainville after being involved in an incident and then trying to flee officers, police said. He was then turned over to the East Lyme Police Department, where he was wanted on warrants charging him with interfering with an officer and engaging an officer in pursuit.

Details about the incident and his arrest in Plainville were not immediately available.

Carson, who has an extensive criminal background with multiple convictions for burglary, larceny and failure to appear in court stemming from incidents in New London, Norwich, Waterford and the Town of Groton between 2012 and 2018, was wanted on two warrants out of East Lyme for incidents in 2019 and 2020.

In February 2020, officers saw Carson participate in what they believed was a drug sale at the Starlight Inn, 265 Flanders Road in Niantic. Officers followed Carson, who was driving a Jeep he'd allegedly taken from a former employer, and attempted to pull him over on Interstate 95 near Exit 74. Carson sped off and officers were not able to catch him, police said.

A warrant was issued for his arrest charging him with engaging in a police pursuit and failure to use a turn signal, according to police.

Carson also had fled from police a few months earlier, police say. In December 2019, officers responded to the Motel 6 at 269 Flanders Road in Niantic after an employee heard a guest, later identified as Carson — who was using the name John White as an alias — talking on the phone about selling crack cocaine.

Officers responded to the motel and tried to speak with Carson, who they say ran away from police and got into a truck and sped off. A woman that Carson was staying with at the motel identified him to police, as did his employer, Jeremy Baxter, who had lent Carson his truck.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on a charge of with interfering with an officer.

In addition to his prior convictions, Carson also was wanted on a charge of failure to appear in court following an arrest in Groton in 2019 in which he was charged with third-degree burglary, criminal trespass, resisting arrest and various traffic violations including reckless driving, court records show.

He was arraigned in New London Superior Court on Wednesday and was being held in lieu of two $25,000 bonds. He was scheduled to appear in court next on June 29.

