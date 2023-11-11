Convicted felons face multiple charges in connection with carjacking/robbery

Two convicted felons accused of abducting and robbing a man were apprehended late Friday and early Saturday.

Dwayne O'Neal Smith was booked into the county jail late Friday and Benson Jamal Rishaud Kinney was captured Saturday morning.

Both men face multiple charges that include robbery with a firearm and carjacking with a firearm, authorities said.

According to Ocala police, a man went to a residence behind Howard Middle School on Friday. While there, he was approached by two men who took him away. Officers were told the men forced him to withdraw money while he was in their custody.

Once released, the man reported the incident to police, who were given a description of the abductors. Identified as Smith and Kinney, officers searched for the men and found Smith not far from the school.

Kinney was also found behind the school, but at a different residence. Refusing to come out, the SWAT Team was called and they were able to arrest him.

Kinney was interviewed at the police department and then transported to the jail.

Jail records show Smith remains at the facility with bail set at $172,000. His next court hearing is scheduled for December.

State records show Smith was released from prison on Sept. 1 after serving time for drug possession and sudden snatch. Kinney, who has served time for robbery and drug possession, was released from prison on Dec. 3, 2022.

