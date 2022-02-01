Convicted Fort Myers felon going to prison for five years; sold multiple weapons illegally

A Fort Myers man who sold a confidential informant eight firearms and ammunition will serve five years in prison.

In a news release issued Tuesday, the Department of Justice said Jarrett P. Truman, 25, sold the firearms that included four handguns, an AK-47-style pistol and a rifle to the informant in January and February 2020.

U.S. District Judge Thomas T. Barber sentenced Truman for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and for possessing an unregistered firearm.

The release said Truman also sold a non-serialized rifle equipped with a silencer, which he had failed to register with the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

Previous arrests include drug charges, Lee County Jail records indicate.

