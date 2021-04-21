"CONVICTED": Front pages around the world capture Derek Chauvin guilty verdict

National Review

Representative Ilhan Omar on Tuesday became the latest in a string of elected Democrats to weigh-in on the trial of Derek Chauvin, telling reporters in Brooklyn Center, Minn., that the case against the former police officer feels like a “closed case.” “This case, to me, feels like a closed case, where it shouldn’t be really even a questioned whether there will be an acquittal or a verdict that doesn’t meet the scale of the crime that was committed,” the Minnesota Democrat said. “I know that a majority of the community has trust in the leadership of Attorney General Ellison and the prosecutors… to be able to prosecute this case in a way that was dignified and just,” she continued. “The community is still on edge and feels that we are a community that has experienced injustice over and over again. This might actually be the turning point.” “The case, to me, feels like a closed case” Representative Ilhan Omar gives remarks about the Derek Chauvin Trial this morning in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota #BrooklynCenter #ChauvinTrial pic.twitter.com/3fKCY3IcVX — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) April 20, 2021 Chauvin is charged with second and third-degree murder, as well as manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd. Omar did not specify which charge she believes Chauvin is guilty of. Omar’s comments came just hours after President Joe Biden said that the evidence against Chauvin was “overwhelming” and that he was “praying” that “the right verdict” would be reached. Speaking to protesters in Brooklyn Center on Saturday, Representative Maxine Waters (D., Calif.) told the crowd to “get more confrontational” if Chauvin was acquitted. She was chastised on Monday by the judge presiding over the Chauvin trial, who said her comments to protesters were “abhorrent” and could lead the trial to be overturned on appeal. Omar said she hoped the verdict would come soon, so “the community can begin the process of healing.” Law enforcement and officials in the area anticipate unrest and protest if the jury returns a decision of “not guilty.”