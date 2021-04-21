"CONVICTED": Front pages around the world capture Derek Chauvin guilty verdict
Newspapers around the country and world led their front pages on Wednesday morning with news of the conviction of Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd.
Why it matters: It underscores the global nature of the movement that Floyd's tragic killing last year inspired, with newspapers in Mexico, Jamaica and the United Kingdom among those that covered the high-stakes proceedings at a Minneapolis courthouse.
A sampling ...
The Star Tribune via Freedom Forum.
The New York Times via Freedom Forum.
The Washington Post via Freedom Forum.
The Los Angeles Times via Freedom Forum.
The Globe and Mail from Toronto, Canada via Freedom Forum.
O Estado de S. Paulo from São Paulo, Brazil via Freedom Forum.
La Vanguardia from Barcelona, Spain via Freedom Forum.
The Irish Times from Dublin, Ireland via Freedom Forum.
The Daily Mail from London, U.K. via Freedom Forum.
Jamaica Observer via Freedom Forum.
