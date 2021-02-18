Convicted Georgia felon gets 102-month sentence on gun charges

Feb. 18—MACON — A convicted felon with a lengthy criminal history has been sentenced to federal prison for possessing a stolen firearm, acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Peter D. Leary announced.

Gary Michael Buck, 39, of Ellaville, was sentenced to serve 102 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Tilman "Tripp" Self, to be followed by three years of supervised release. Buck previously pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a stolen firearm. There is no parole in the federal system.

"It is both illegal and dangerous to possess a stolen firearm," Leary said in a news release. "This office will continue to work hard to take stolen guns off the streets and out of the hands of convicted felons. I want to thank the Perry Police Department, ATF and the FBI for their work in this investigation."

"I think this sentence makes it very clear that criminals who repeatedly break the law and continue to possess illegal firearms will be held accountable with lengthy prison terms," Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, said. "Our partnerships with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies make these arrests possible, ultimately making our communities safer."

On May 1, 2019, a Perry Police Department officer attempted to pull Buck over for a traffic violation on Interstate 75, eventually stopping the vehicle on the Exit 135 bridge. Smelling a strong odor of marijuana coming from Buck's car, the officer called for backup and a legal search of the vehicle was conducted. Inside Buck's car, officers found a marijuana "blunt" in the back seat and a Hi-Point 9mm pistol on the floorboard. Buck admitted multiple times, both in recorded calls from jail and to an FBI agent, that he knew the gun was stolen.

Buck has a lengthy criminal history and was most recently convicted in Sumter County Superior Court in February 2017 of felony burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The case was investigated by the Perry Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Ouzts prosecuted the case for the government.