Convicted Hillsdale Township drug dealer sentenced to lengthy prison term

HILLSDALE — A twice convicted drug dealer reappeared in the 1st Judicial Circuit Court on Monday morning to be sentenced for his latest conviction.

Scott Allen Mullins, 54, of Hillsdale Township was convicted by jury this summer of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine; he was sentenced to 10-20 years in prison Aug. 29.

At his sentencing hearing, Mullins pleaded guilty to a second charge of delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine from an earlier case stemming from a traffic stop from February 2021 when the Michigan State Police stopped his vehicle for equipment violations.

Mullins had a felony warrant for his arrest at the time and troopers discovered a large amount of methamphetamine in his vehicle.

Mullins was out on bond in these cases when, in February of this year, investigators with the Region of Irish Hills Narcotics Office raided his Sand Lake Road compound and discovered firearms and various amounts of different narcotics.

More:‘Drug dealer’ whose home was raided in February sentenced to 10-20 years

On Monday, Mullins was escorted to court by two officers with the Michigan Department of Corrections from the Charles Egeler Guidance and Reception Center in Jackson.

"I'd like to say I know what I did was wrong," Mullins said. "I'd really like some help with some rehab. 10 years is a long time to be put away. I'd really like to get my life back on track."

Circuit Judge Sara Lisznyai said Mullins' owning this second conviction and admitting to selling narcotics was a positive step in the right direction, given that he denied any wrong doing during his trial this summer and claimed to only be an addict.

Subcribe Now:For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

However, pursuant to the plea bargain in the second conviction, Mullins agreed on Aug. 29 that his sentences would run concurrent to each other.

So, Lisznyai imposed a second 10-20 year sentence Monday morning with credit for 221 days served since his arrest.

Story continues

Mullins has previously been convicted of attempted delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of methamphetamine for which he has served nominal prison sentences for.

— Corey Murray is a staff writer for The Hillsdale Daily News and can be reached by email at cmurray@hillsdale.net. Follow him on Twitter: @cmurrayHDN.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Convicted Hillsdale Twp. drug dealer sentenced to 10-20 years in prison