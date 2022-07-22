Convicted home invader asks family to 'forgive his trespasses'

Jul. 22—ELKHART — Relatives of a woman who experienced a violent home invasion in August told her attacker that, had they been home, he wouldn't be sitting there in court.

Angel Ubiles, 48, was sentenced Thursday to a total of 34 years in prison after a jury convicted him of burglary resulting in injury. It carried a habitual criminal offender enhancement, which added 18 years to the 16-year sentence he received for the Level 3 felony.