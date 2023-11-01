Convicted Illinois sex offender was grooming missing Massachusetts child in his home, sheriff says

A convicted sex offender from Illinois is facing a slew of felony charges after law enforcement officials say he was grooming a missing Massachusetts child who was found living in his home last week.

Weston Opas, 42, of Glenview, was arraigned Tuesday at the Skokie Courthouse on charges including traveling to meet a child, grooming, felon in possession of a firearm with body armor, and failure to report annually to the sex offender registry, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

Cook County detectives recently received a tip from investigators in the Boston area regarding a missing juvenile who was linked to Opas, the sheriff’s office said.

“Detectives learned that Opas made initial contact with the victim last year through an online gaming app and continued his contact via text messaging,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “During this time, Opas traveled to the Boston area numerous times to meet with the victim and engage in sexual acts.”

An analysis of the victim’s phone revealed Opas had knowledge of the victim’s age, detectives noted.

A subsequent investigation revealed that the victim had been living in a home with Opas, who was previously convicted in a child pornography case out of Orange County, Florida, in 2004. He was also charged earlier this year in Cook County with violating sex offender registration laws after he was found in a school zone.

Sheriff’s patrol officers and detectives executed a search warrant at the home in the 10300 block of Michael Todd Terrace in Glenview on Oct. 26, recovered the victim, and arrested Opas. Investigators said Opas was also found to be in possession of a firearm, ammunition, and body armor.

The victim was temporarily placed into the care of the Illinois Department of Child and Family Services until relatives arrived in Chicago to take custody.

Opas is currently being held behind bars without bail.

He is due back in court on Nov. 16.

