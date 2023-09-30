Convicted on Jan. 6 charges, recaptured Naples' Christopher Worrell sentencing likely soon

Christopher Worrell likely will be sentenced for his part in the Jan. 6, 2021, attacks on the U.S. Capital between Oct. 25 and Nov. 3. U.S. Government authorities are asking that he be held in custody until then.

Worrell, 52, was convicted in May on charges related to the Capitol insurrection with his sentencing scheduled for Aug. 18. He disappeared four days prior to his sentencing, having removed a GPS tracking device that was part of his release. U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia revoked Worrell's release on August 15, 2023, and issued a bench warrant. He was arrested on that bench warrant Friday at his home in East Naples.

According to authorities, Worrell was found unconscious, was treated by first responders and was taken to an undisclosed hospital. Authorities didn't immediately provide an update on his condition or what caused him to be unconscious.

Court documents show Worrell is likely to make a first appearance in the Middle District of Florida United States District Court the week of October 2. Jail records indicated Friday that Worrell remains in custody on a hold for Hillsborough County. The local FBI office is in Tampa.

"The government will request that Worrell remain in custody pending sentencing, and (given his absconding) anticipates that he will be detained pending sentencing," officials wrote in the court document.

"The government has conferred with Worrell’s attorney, William Shipley, regarding his availability for the sentencing hearing," according to the document. Sentencing is subject to U.S. Marshals Service transport schedule.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Convicted Jan. 6 Naples' Christopher Worrell sentencing soon