Convicted Jan. 6 rioter announces Republican run for Congress on anniversary of attack

A West Virginia Republican politician who was convicted of a felony for storming the Capitol on Jan. 6 on Friday announced he will run for Congress.

Despite admitting he broke the law, former state delegate Derrick Evans used the second anniversary of the infamous attack to announce his run for the seat now held by Rep. Carol Miller (R-W.V.)

“January 6th is a day to celebrate,” Evans said in a campaign announcement statement sent to journalists.

Evans declined to apologize for his admitted criminal role in the attack. Instead, he repeated unsupported claims about his participation, including that he “thanked” Capitol police for their service while his fellow rioters beat many of them bloody and hunted down perceived enemies of former President Donald Trump.

The MAGA felon said his announcement on the anniversary of the attack somehow serves as “a chance to remind ourselves about why democracy is so important and how easily it can be threatened.”

Evans was elected as a state delegate in 2020. He resigned after his role in the attack was uncovered and he was charged with a string of felonies two days later.

He pleaded guilty last June to a felony charge of civil disorder and was sentenced to 90 days in federal prison.

Evans accused Miller of being less than visible enough in her fight for unspecified right-wing priorities.

West Virginia is one of the most deeply red states in the nation and voted overwhelmingly for Trump in 2020. The winner of a GOP primary is all but assured of winning the seat in the 2024 general election.

“Carol Miller has had five years to leave her mark on Washington,” Evans said. “Instead, she’s left the car door open with the keys in the ignition.”