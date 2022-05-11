Convicted Kentucky coroner faces more charges. One count involves transporting eyes

Matt Goins
Taylor Six
·3 min read

Former Scott County Coroner John Goble pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday, but he’s still set for future court appearances for additional charges he faces in state court.

Goble was indicted on March 7 for seven charges including two counts of receiving stolen property, abuse of public trust, two counts of official misconduct, perjury and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone).

With the exception of the two official misconduct charges, the rest of the charges he faces are all felonious counts.

For receiving stolen property, the grand jury charged that between 2013 and 2017 Goble illegally received large quantities of ammunition, with a value of more than $10,000 but less than $1 million. In addition, during the month of January 2017, Goble was charged with illegally receiving three M1A rifles and 10 Remington 870 shotguns, according to the indictment.

Indictment: Goble used Scott Co. vehicle to transport donor eyes

The grand jury alleged that Goble committed official misconduct in 2017 when he used a vehicle registered to the Scott County Fiscal Court to transport donor eyes from the Kentucky Eye Bank to West Virginia for personal profit, according to the indictment. The grand jury also alleged that he transported moonshine for sale in a vehicle owned by the county government, according to the indictment.

The perjury charge also stems from the transport of the donor eyes, when he testified in court under oath he used his daughter’s car to move the organs. He allegedly knew he used the government vehicle belonging to the fiscal court.

In a previous Herald-Leader article, Goble refuted allegations of delivering donor eyes for personal profit.

“I did not sell donor eyes for profit,” Goble said. The Kentucky Lions Eye Bank seemed to support Goble’s claims, saying in a statement that time was critical for surgery and other means of delivering the organs were not available, so Goble transported them.

“The Kentucky Lions Eye Bank is saddened and concerned by this story and that it involves the mission of donation,” reads the eye bank’s statement. “The Kentucky Lions Eye Bank is an EBBA accredited eye bank that holds in high regard the integrity of our mission and the stewardship of the gift. The mission of the Kentucky Lions Eye Bank is to restore sight through corneal transplant, ocular research and medical education.”

Goble stated at that time he had a verbal contract with the eye banks, and transported the corneas between them. He added he was only used if the surgery was the next day and there was no other way to deliver the corneas. The eye bank reported they utilized Goble’s services twice, when commercial transportation was not feasible due to time constraints.

Additionally, from 2016 to 2018, Goble is alleged to have abused public trust when he authorized monthly payments of $500 in public money to Nathan Morris, a deputy coroner, knowing that he did not work monthly in Scott County.

Finally, the indictment alleges that from May 2017 through December 2017, Goble illegally possessed a controlled substance when he had 90 oxycodone tablets, a schedule II narcotic drug.

Goble and his attorney Fred Peters made three motions to the court for disclosure, dismissal of the case, and a competency evaluation.

The motion for an evaluation stemmed from several exhibits from individuals that Goble was experiencing bouts of amnesia, which the court ruled does not preclude a defendant from receiving a fair trial. Scott County Judge Jeremy Mattox denied Goble’s motion.

“The allegation is that this is a ‘newly discovered’ condition that began in January of this year,” Mattox wrote in court records. “The commonwealth finds such amnesia convenient, disingenuous and another delay tactic utilized by the defense counsel to prevent any trial in this case.”

Mattox also denied Goble’s motions for disclosure and dismissal and stated the reasoning for this request was another tactic to prevent Goble’s trial for the charges.

Goble is scheduled to appear in court on November 14 at 9 a.m. for a jury trial.

‘I knew that it was wrong.’ Central KY coroner pleads guilty to federal charge, resigns

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Doctor and drug dealer plead guilty in Kentucky case involving Tennessee clinic

    Seven other doctors who worked at the Tennessee clinics also are charged.

  • Iowa teen charged with killing teacher to be tried as adult

    A 17-year-old Iowa boy accused of helping a classmate kill their high school Spanish teacher last year will be tried as an adult after a judge on Wednesday denied his request to move his case to juvenile court. District Judge Shawn Showers ruled that Jeremy Goodale will face a first-degree murder trial in adult court for the beating death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber, who taught at Fairfield High School. In his ruling, Showers cited the juvenile court's limited time to rehabilitate Goodale if the teen is found guilty, noting the longest Goodale could be held in the juvenile system is six months past his 19th birthday.

  • Luis Castillo gives the Reds hope as the offense breaks out in a win over the Brewers

    As the Reds had their best scoring game of the season, Luis Castillo made his return and showed flashes of what's made him an ace for the Reds.

  • Clarence Dixon: Arizona puts convicted murderer to death after SCOTUS denies stay

    Arizona has put convicted murderer Clarence Dixon to death after the US Supreme Court denied a request by his lawyers for a stay of execution. Dixon, 66, became the first inmate executed by the state for eight years when he died by lethal injection on Wednesday, despite claims his defenceteam that he had schizophrenia and should not be put to death.

  • GE medical dye shortage felt beyond US as German hospital affected

    A shortage of dye for medical scans produced by General Electric's healthcare unit in China is affecting regions beyond the United States with a German hospital warned of a supply squeeze. GE Healthcare, through a spokesperson, said on Wednesday that the weeks-long outage at the company's Shanghai production plant due to the city's COVID-19 lockdown is not only affecting U.S. hospitals but also other world regions it did not specify, though to a less extent. Some of the largest U.S. hospitals have prepared this week for critical shortages and the GE unit has responded by increasing output of contract agents at its factory in Ireland and sending products by air freight to meet demand.

  • Man charged with Tacoma road rage shooting arrested in Seattle, state troopers say

    The defendant is accused of shooting a driver who stopped near Interstate 5 in Tacoma to give a man change.

  • Walmart shopper shot to death during dispute in North Carolina store, police say

    Police said that “there is no threat to the general public” as this was an “isolated incident” involving only the two men.

  • In an Uphill Year, Democrats of All Stripes Worry About Electability

    On Monday night, several left-leaning congressional candidates joined an emergency organizing call with activists reeling from a draft Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. A somber Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, opening the discussion, acknowledged that Democrats held control in Washington but were nonetheless “in an uphill battle for change.” The moment, she said, demanded leaders “who know how to get in the fight and who know how to win.” Tensions over how to execute on both

  • Two plead guilty in case involving federal crackdown on cockfighting in Kentucky

    The convictions are the first in four federal indictments charging a total of 20 people with being involved in cockfighting in several Kentucky counties.

  • TikTok Users Are Sharing Their Sexual Assault Stories to Advocate For Abortion Access

    Content warning: The following story contains descriptions of sexual assault. While most TikTok trends are created to be funny or get views for entertainment purposes, the latest one on everyone's For You Page is far from humorous.

  • Attorney General Daniel Cameron files for 2023 Kentucky governor run

    Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has filed his intent to spend on a bid to run for governor in 2023.

  • Major US abortion pill producer says it has ample supply if demand soars

    A major producer of the abortion pill in the U.S. says it has ample supply if demand suddenly soars in the wake of a Supreme Court decision and that it's working with federal regulators to make the drug available in pharmacies by the end of the year. "We are prepared for any surge," said the spokesperson for Danco Laboratories, which manufactures the brand-name drug Mifeprex."Our supply is stable and plentiful." Mifeprex, along with its generic version, is quickly taking center stage in the abortion debate, as several states move to outlaw its use while others try to expand access.

  • Attempted murder, fatal stabbing and an ex’s mystery ‘suicide’: Casey White’s long history with the law before jail breakout with prison guard lover

    CASEY WHITE : The suspected murderer recaptured after 10 days on the run has been involved in a series of crimes and suspected offences, writes <strong>Rachel Sharp </strong>

  • Gold Gains as Hot US Inflation Report Feeds Fed Tightening Path

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold climbed after hotter-than-expected US inflation fueled expectations the Federal Reserve will maintain a path of aggressive interest-rate hikes. Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescueTech Leads Stock Slide in Wild Session After CPI: Markets WrapPrices in US Outstrip Forecasts in Sign of Inflation PersistingThe c

  • Where does the Reds' ridiculously bad start to 2022 rank in MLB history?

    A historically miserable start has Reds fans donning paper bags.

  • Escaped inmate Casey White back in Alabama

    (NewsNation) — Escaped inmate Casey White is now back in Alabama. The capital murder suspect and former fugitive was appearing in a special court hearing. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said a judge was placed on standby for White’s arraignment Tuesday night. As he entered the courthouse, reporters asked Casey White if he loved Vicky…

  • Runaway Guard Killed Herself as Cops Chased Her and Inmate

    Lauderdale County SheriffAlabama jail guard Vicky White fatally shot herself as she and escaped murder suspect Casey White were being chased by law enforcement in Indiana on Monday, ending an extraordinary 11 days on the run that captivated the nation.“We’ve captured them,” Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said in Evansville, Indiana, a five-hour drive from the Florence, Alabama, lockup the pair had vanished from.Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton, Vicky White’s former boss, told re

  • Casey White Reveals What He and Jail Guard Lover Did During 11 Days on the Run

    Lauderdale CountyCasey White, the dangerous murder inmate who bolted from an Alabama prison with his jailer, has told detectives that the lovebirds spent most of their time on the run holed up in a cheap Indiana motel and plotting where to go next.Casey White, 38, and Lauderdale County assistant director of corrections Vicky White, 56, were captured on Monday night after a dramatic police chase in Evansville, Indiana, just a five-hour drive from the Florence prison they absconded from 11 days ea

  • Watch: Cops Pull Mortally Wounded Guard on the Lam From Flipped Cadillac After Hunting Down Prison Lovers

    Evansville County Sheriff’s DepartmentLaw enforcement officers in Indiana warned each other about the gun Vicky White had in her hand as they discussed how to retrieve her from her flipped vehicle, according to footage of the incident released by the Evansville Police Department on Tuesday.In one video, officers on the scene crouch in the grassy ditch by the overturned Cadillac, minutes after a U.S. Marshal rammed it, ending both a short police chase and White’s 11-day stint on the run with a mu

  • ‘Get Out and Run’: Runaway Prison Guard’s Last Words Revealed in Audio of 911 Call

    Lauderdale CountyThe Alabama corrections official who died of a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase with her escaped inmate lover could be heard screaming in a desperate call to 911 made in her final moments.In a seven-minute audio recording released by Evansville Central Dispatch, Vicky White can be heard apparently panicking as cops in Indiana closed in Monday. The dramatic ending came after she and Casey White, the murder inmate who she allegedly sprung from an Alabama pri