Convicted killer again says sentence too harsh

Aug. 13—INDIANA — A man sentenced to 65 years for the murder of his wife in New Albany last year has filed a second brief in his appeal case, restating his claim that the maximum sentence is too long and should be revised.

Judson Hoover, pleaded guilty in October to strangling his wife, Rebecca, and stomping her head multiple times in front of one of their children in August. He filed for divorce the following day. Rebecca's dismembered body was found more than three weeks later in a storage unit rented by Hoover after the child who witnessed the killing reported it to a school counselor.

Hoover pleaded guilty the same day he was charged, which is rare.

In May, Hoover filed an appeal, with the document stating that the court had not given enough weight to his quick guilty plea when deciding the sentence. It also included that he had only a minor criminal history and had been abused as a child.

The Indiana Attorney General's office filed a response in July stating that the maximum sentence was appropriate in this case in light of the nature of the crime and hiding of the body and that Hoover had a previous history of abuse to his wife. It also alluded to Hoover getting a deal by not getting life without parole or the death penalty.

"The nature of the offense was egregious," it reads, in part. "Hoover brutally murdered his wife in front of their 8-year-old child, kept the body hidden for a month, filed for divorce the day after murdering her and further attempted to flee and hide evidence after police initially searched his home."

In the defendant's response filed late last week, Hoover's attorney states that the swift plea was significant, and that Hoover being spared a life sentence isn't accurate because a 50-year-old serving 65 years is a de facto life sentence.

It also points to Hoover's acknowledgment in his first appellate brief that the crime was "horrific," but that the court of appeals had in a previous case remanded a sentence decision back to the trial court based on the defendant's character.

"Here, Judson's character is stellar," it reads. "He has almost no criminal history and pleaded guilty on the same day that he was charged to spare his [child] the trauma of being a witness at a full-blown trial."

The brief also states that Hoover pleading guilty as soon as he was charged doesn't deserve much consideration, since he had spent a month before that hiding the crime and considering ways to dispose of Rebecca's body, including setting her remains on fire or throwing them in the river.

"This is not a case where a defendant's cooperation with the state evidenced an acceptance or responsibility or was particularly helpful in solving a crime," it reads. "The record shows that Hoover murdered his wife on Aug. 2 and then hid her body in a storage unit which enabled him to evade police for nearly a month."

The decision on any potential sentence modification is now with the Indiana Court of Appeals.