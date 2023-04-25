Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh hit with additional tax evasion charges

Disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh, who is currently serving two life sentences for the murders of his wife and youngest son, has been indicted on new tax evasion charges, according to a report.

Sources told Fits News the latest round of charges will be formally announced this week. They come just over a month after the disgraced legal scion was found guilty of killing his son, Paul, 22, and his wife, Maggie, 52 on June 7, 2021. They were found fatally shot near a kennel area on the family’s sweeping “Moselle” hunting estate.

The defense team unsuccessfully argued there was more than one killer behind the double slaying, which involved multiple gunshots fired from two different weapons.

Prosecutors alternatively contended Murdaugh killed his wife and son to prevent his financial crimes from coming to light. By the time his murder trial kicked off, he was already facing nearly 100 charges related to his shady business dealings.

The disbarred attorney is accused of stealing nearly $9 million from his former law firm, clients and the government.

He was most recently charged with nine counts of tax evasion back in December.

Murdaugh was ultimately sentenced to two life terms, which he is currently serving at McCormick Correctional Institution in South Carolina. If he is convicted of the slew of financial crimes, it could add hundreds of years to his prison sentence.

The jailed killer, who has maintained his innocence in the slayings, filed an appeal to his murder convictions in March. While he confessed to being a drug addict and scammer, he proclaimed that he could never hurt his loved ones.