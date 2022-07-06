Convicted killer busted for murdering Jamaican immigrant in the Bronx

An ex-con who did time for murder has been charged with fatally shooting a man as he sat in a car in the Bronx, police said Wednesday.

Blaine Lea, 51, was charged Tuesday with murder, manslaughter, robbery and gun possession, cops said.

He allegedly killed Kimar Street, 34, the morning of June 5 as Street sat in a Mazda at Wilder and Cranford Aves. in Wakefield.

Police said the gunman went up to the car and opened fire during a robbery.

Street, who was struck in the head and died at the scene, came to America from Jamaica in 2007 and drove a cab and worked other odd jobs to get by.

“He came up for a better life,” his brother Damien Street said.

Street lived in Mount Vernon, Westchester County, police said. Lea also lives there.

The suspect pleaded guilty to a Westchester murder in January 1995 and was sentenced to 18 years to life in prison, according to authorities. He was paroled in February 2021.

Street arrested for Street’s killing while visiting with his parole officer in New Rochelle, police said.