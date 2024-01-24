Convicted killer charged in Brooklyn broad-daylight shooting attack and rival rundown

A gun-toting felon blasted away at a group of rivals in Brooklyn — and then ran down one of his targets with a car after shooting the man in the leg, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

Luis Rosario, 30, didn’t let his time behind bars for a 2016 manslaughter conviction deter him from pulling a gun in broad daylight on Dec. 3, sparking a wild, caught-on-camera shootout, say the feds.

“As the defendant unleashed his barrage of bullets, innocent passersby walked down the sidewalk, running errands on a Sunday afternoon during the holiday season,” federal prosecutors wrote in a court filing Wednesday.

Rosario pulled a gun out of his jacket and opened fire at three people at about 12:40 p.m. on Lorraine St. between Hicks and Columbia Sts., outside a supermarket and restaurant across the street from the Red Hook Houses in Brooklyn, the feds allege.

As one of Rosario’s targets was hit in the left leg and collapsed onto the sidewalk, a second target pulled his own gun and returned fire, the feds said.

Rosario then jumped into his Audi sedan, drove onto the sidewalk and aimed right at the man he’d shot in the leg, said the feds. The victim got up and tried to dodge, but Rosario rolled over his left foot, according to the feds.

Rosario was caught on video about 30 minutes later, in the same clothing, parking the Audi at a garage in Manhattan, say court filings. Cell phone data put his phone in the garage’s area, said the filings.

Rosario was indicted in Brooklyn Federal Court Wednesday in connection with the shooting, on a charge of possessing ammunition as a convicted felon.

Court records show he was convicted of several felonies in the Bronx in 2016 —manslaughter, assault, and prison contraband. He was sentenced to five years behind bars in the manslaughter case in 2017 and later paroled, records show.

The circumstances of the manslaughter case were not immediately known Wednesday.

“As alleged, Rosario is a convicted felon who shot and injured a man in broad daylight on a Brooklyn sidewalk without regard for the victim or passersby who were in the line of fire,” said Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Breon Peace.

Rosario was awaiting arraignment in Brooklyn Federal Court Wednesday. His lawyer did not immediately return messages seeking comment.