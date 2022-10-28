Convicted killer confesses to 1991 murder of Union County woman who vanished in Florida

A suspected serial killer serving time confessed to the murder of a Union County woman who disappeared in 1991 in Florida.

Michael Little said his mother, Linda Little, who grew up in Marshville, was working in Daytona Beach when she vanished.

The Little family has searched for the woman for over 30 years handing out flying and posting on billboards while never giving hope.

Investigators in Florida called Michael Little last week about the confession.

“I always kind of hoped she would just pop up one day and tell me about her adventures, wherever she’s been, whatever she’s done and that’s not going to happen now,” Michael Little said.

Michael Townsend, 53, was indicted Monday by a Volusia County Grand Jury for first-degree murder in the cold-case killing of Linda Little, according to a statement from the State Attorney’s Office.

A new Volusia County Grand Jury was chosen today and indicted Michael Townson on First-Degree Murder.



Townson is accused of killing Linda Lois Little more than 31 years ago. The Daytona Beach woman was reported missing on October 14, 1991, and was never seen or heard from again. pic.twitter.com/APq7QsZAVj — State Attorney, Florida's 7th Circuit (@SAO7FL) October 24, 2022

