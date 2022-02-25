Convicted killer of Des Moines immigrant mother, two children, gets consecutive life sentences

The murder of Rosibeth Flores-Rodriguez was "horrific," but the murders of her two children were worse, prosecutor Kevin Hathaway told a Polk County district judge Friday.

Judge David Porter agreed, and at Hathaway’s urging sentenced Marvin Esquivel Lopez, 34, to consecutive life sentences for the killings of Flores-Rodriguez, 29, 11-year-old Grecia Daniela Alvarado-Flores and 5-year-old Ever Jose Mejia-Flores.

Esquivel Lopez was convicted in January of shooting Flores Rodriguez during an argument in his Des Moines home, then killing her children.

Marvin Escobar-Orellana puts on a mask during his trial at the Polk County Justice Center on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Des Moines.

"To go into that basement and end the lives of two innocent children, who had never done anything wrong, cutting their lives so short, it’s unthinkable, your Honor," Hathaway said.

Flores-Rodriguez and her children had recently emigrated to the United States from Honduras and were staying with Esquivel Lopez and his family when they were killed in July 2019. Betty Rodriguez, the mother and grandmother of the victims, traveled from Honduras for Friday's sentencing and prepared a statement read in English by a court attendant.

"My heart is missing three pieces," she said. "My life is not the same any more."

Family, school officials remember slain family

Rodriguez said she holds no hatred for Esquivel Lopez, and that she prays for God's mercy on him, but urged him to reflect on his soul and pray for forgiveness.

"Rosie, Daniela, Ever were the greatest gifts to me," she said. "My life changed forever the day you, Marvin, took their lives. My daughter was my friend, my support system, my everything. My grandchildren were my treasures."

The court also heard from Mertze Anderson, who met Grecia, known as Dani, in her work as a school nurse, and used to drive her home from Spanish club.

"The day she died, my life changed," Anderson said. "I’ve worked trauma critical care, but it’s different when it’s someone we care about."

Three consecutive life sentences for Esquivel Lopez

Esquivel Lopez was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder at his second trial, after a first trial resulted in a hung jury. The mandatory sentence in Iowa is life without parole, meaning the only decision before Porter was the academic question of whether the three life sentences would run concurrent or consecutive.

The judge chose to order the sentences one after another, saying that Esquivel Lopez made the choice to keep going after killing Flores Rodriguez.

"Even accepting, which again I do not, that Rosibeth Flores-Rodriguez's death was justified, nothing justifies the murder of two children. Absolutely nothing," Porter said.

Esquivel Lopez, also known to federal authorities as Marvin Escobar-Orellana, testified at trial that Flores-Rodriguez's death was an accident that occurred in a struggle when she attacked him with his own gun. He claimed she told him she had already killed her children and planned to kill him.

His wife Mariah, however, told jurors she saw the two arguing and then saw her husband pull out a handgun and shoot Flores-Rodriguez. She said she hadn't heard any prior shots from the basement.

When offered the chance to speak before sentencing Friday, Esquivel Lopez declined.

'Overwhelming' evidence supported verdict

Porter also ruled prior to sentencing against a defense motion to set aside the jury verdict.

Defense attorney Erin Carr argued that Maria Esquivel Lopez's testimony was inconsistent and not credible compared to the defendant's testimony.

"We believe the credible evidence is on the side of the defense in this regard," Carr said.

Porter, though, said that while there was "some direct evidence, not a lot," of Esquivel Lopez's guilt in the mother's murder, there was "overwhelming" circumstantial evidence to support all three verdicts. He noted that Flores Rodriguez had been shot twice from different distances and angles, and that each child also had been shot twice in the head.

"Whether Mr. Esquivel Lopez was justified was an issue the jury rejected, and based on the evidence presented, the jury rightly rejected that theory of justification," Porter said.

In her statement, Betty Rodriguez spoke highly of the work by police and prosecutors in the case, saying she felt "extremely blessed and overjoyed by the quality of people this tragic case has put in my path."

Hathaway said the sentence was appropriate given the lives affected by the three victims, and the lives they would have touched in the future had they lived.

"This was an unspeakable tragedy," Hathaway said after the hearing. "We applaud the efforts of the jury in deciding this case, and we're glad some amount of justice can be brought to the family."

