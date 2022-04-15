Convicted killer gets six more years after violating probation

Apr. 15—Orlando "Red Eyes" Yazzie is headed back to prison to serve the remainder of his 16-year prison sentence — about six more years — for the 2013 beating death of Mark Ginnel, whose body was discovered in an arroyo near Rosario Cemetery.

Yazzie had some credit for time served when state District Judge T. Glenn Ellington ordered him in 2014 to serve 7 1/2 years of a 16-year sentence — with the rest suspended — after Yazzie pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in Ginnel's death.

Yazzie was released in May, but Ellington ordered him back to prison at the request of prosecutors Thursday after determining Yazzie had violated the terms of his five-year probation within about 40 days of his release by failing to report to officers and failing to comply with requirements for counseling and substance abuse treatment.

Yazzie, 45, said he'd lost much of his ability to function after suffering a head injury and had become frustrated with attempts to set his life straight when it seemed like no one cared about him.

But the judge was not swayed.

"The same issues that brought you to court in 2013 are still present," Ellington said, noting reports of Yazzie's verbal aggression toward his probation officer.

While Yazzie said he was trying his best, Ellington told him, "your behavior proves the exact opposite."

"You will be back on the streets in about six years," the judge continued. "Whether or not you end up in prison again after that is really up to you."

Yazzie's public defender, Mark Dickson, said in a statement Thursday prisoners are expected "to come out and function in a way that is often out of reach for them at that time in their life. They need life skills, mental health and drug treatment, and support.

"Orlando was doing his best to better himself by avoiding drugs and alcohol and staying employed," Dickson added. "He wanted to be successful. He felt frustrated in not having the help he felt needed. We need to keep working on developing better ways to support and help people get back on a better path if we want healthier communities."

Yazzie told police he and Ginnel, 55, had been drinking together when Ginnel started "mouthing off" and called Yazzie a "a cheap Indian."

Yazzie said he punched Ginnel, who then "went to sleep."

He returned a few times and kicked Ginnel in the head, Yazzie said, according to court documents.

Police initially identified both men as homeless.

Ginnel's widow, Mayim Ginnel, later disputed that characterization of her late husband. She described him as a loving father, grandfather, brother and uncle; a jack of all trades, aspiring photographer and "gifted encourager" who had once been offered a scholarship to play hockey at the University of Michigan.

Yazzie had been arrested dozens of times in the decade leading up to Ginnel's death, reports showed. His charges included assault on a police officer, aggravated battery, drinking in public, disorderly conduct and shoplifting.

Online court records show he also pleaded guilty to a felony count of aggravated assault on a household member in state District Court in Gallup in 2003.