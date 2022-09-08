Convicted killer Markeith Loyd seeks new trial to overturn death sentence
Attorneys for convicted killer Markeith Loyd have filed a new motion as they fight his death sentence.
Watch: Markeith Loyd sentenced to death in killing of Orlando police Lt Debra Clayton
Last year, a jury found Loyd guilty in the 2017 murder of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton.
>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
At the time of Clayton’s murder, Loyd was on the run for the murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend.
TIMELINE: Jury finds Markeith Loyd guilty of murdering Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton
Loyd’s legal team is disputing the decision to exclude felons from his jury.
Watch: ‘A heinous crime’: 16-year-old boy accused of stabbing grandmother to death in Rockledge
They’re seeking a new trial.
Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, and click here to watch the latest news on your Smart TV.