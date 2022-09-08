Convicted killer Markeith Loyd seeks new trial to overturn death sentence

Attorneys for convicted killer Markeith Loyd have filed a new motion as they fight his death sentence.

Last year, a jury found Loyd guilty in the 2017 murder of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton.

At the time of Clayton’s murder, Loyd was on the run for the murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

Loyd’s legal team is disputing the decision to exclude felons from his jury.

They’re seeking a new trial.

