Convicted killer missing from Atlanta facility should have been taken back to prison, officials say

A man convicted of voluntary manslaughter for killing his brother-in-law in 2018 has been on the run since Feb. 2 after walking off of his work detail in Atlanta.

Melvin Barkley, who was supposed to be serving a 30-year sentence for the deadly stabbing in Carroll County, was staying at the Atlanta Transitional Center. Channel 2 Action News first learned that he had left the work release program without authorization on Monday evening.

The Georgia Department of Corrections confirmed to Channel 2 Action News Tuesday morning that he left a work release program he was in and has not been seen since.

Now, we’re learning more about Barkley’s disappearance from officials as fugitive units work to bring him back into custody.

According to GDC, Barkley was only recently convicted on the manslaughter charge for the death of Tyler Waters.

Officials say the situation was affected by a series of convictions, and when each conviction occurred.

“Melvin Barkley was assigned to the Atlanta Transitional Center on 11/21/23 based on his initial conviction of theft by deception and theft by receiving stolen property, with maximum release date of 7/22/24, which is an appropriate placement for the charge,” GDC said in part.

Records from the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office show that on Nov. 14, 2023, a plea deal between prosecutors and Barkley was reached, sentencing him to 50 years in prison, with 30 to serve.

DA Herb Cranford confirmed as much to Channel 2 Action News Tuesday afternoon.

“He received a subsequent conviction on 11/9/23 for voluntary manslaughter and GDC received the paperwork for the new charge on 12/1/23, at which time Barkley should have been removed from the TC and transported back to state prison,” GDC said.

Now, officials are “conducting a review to determine if any internal or external breakdowns occurred as it relates to protocols and policy. Should any failures be identified, we will ensure any individual(s) involved will be held accountable.”

Earlier communications with Cranford reiterated that under the plea deal with the DA’s office, Barkley would not be eligible for parole, which would have prompted his removal from the Atlanta Transitional Center.

According to GDC, “Offenders must be disciplinary free for a minimum of 90 days, have the mental and physical capacity to work and hold a job, and be within 12 -15 months of their tentative parole month or maximum release date.”

The online entry describing the transitional center from the GDC site states the center’s purpose is to “prepare adult male felons who are nearing the end of their incarceration to assume responsible citizenship. Second, maintain an OJT work force of felons who have up to forty-two months left on their sentence to operate outside details for various state agencies at no cost to taxpayers.”

The facility houses up to 257 felons and has been open since 1970.

In the meantime, “Our Fugitive Unit is actively pursuing leads and we will provide an update upon Barkley’s recapture,” GDC told Channel 2 Action News.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more about the timing between when Barkley escaped his work detail and when GDC confirmed and publicized that he had left the program without authorization.

