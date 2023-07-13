Convicted killer of Muncie mother and child seeks home detention

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man convicted in the brutal 1987 slayings of a local woman and her five-year-old son hopes to spend the remainder of his sentence on home detention.

That won't be happening, Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman wrote in a response on Thursday.

Harold Henry Augusta "Pookie" Nettles, now 68, was sentenced to 120 years in prison by then-Judge Robert Barnet Jr. in January 1989 after a Delaware County jury found him guilty of two counts of murder.

Nettles had been charged with killing 28-year-old Brenda Faye Freeman and her son, Michael Tyrone Carmichael, in December 1987. The slayings took place in the victims' East First Street apartment.

An autopsy determined the child had been stabbed four times in the back, with one of the knife thrusts going through his heart.

His mother was stabbed multiple times in the chest, back, arms and hands. She had also been beaten, apparently with a steam iron. resulting in 40 wounds in her face.

Witnesses said Nettles — who was acquainted with Freeman — was observed running through yards in the area on the day the bodies were discovered. He was also linked to the scene through a bloody fingerprint, and by hair and blood found on his clothing that was consistent with one or both victims.

Authorities also said Nettles had numerous cuts on his hands.

In sentencing Nettles, Judge Barnet said the Muncie man's "monstrous crime" had "shocked the consciousness of the entire community."

In a petition filed in June, Nettles — incarcerated at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City — asked to spend the remainder of his sentence on home detention, and said he would stay with family members in Muncie or Stone Mountain, Georgia.

According to a state Department of Correction website, Nettles' projected release date is in May 2047, when he would be 92.

He noted his participation in a therapeutic relationship course and said he was pursuing a GED certificate.

Nettles also said he enjoyed the "strong backing" of several Department of Correction employees, many of whom have known him for decades.

In a response filed Thursday, Hoffman said any modification of Nettles' sentence must have the approval of the prosecutor.

Hoffman said he "has not and never will give consent for (Nettles) to file a petition for modification of sentence."

The Delaware County prosecutor also said he "could not care less" about programs completed by Nettles while incarcerated.

Such activity "pales in comparison to the sheer brutality of his crime," Hoffman wrote.

"The defendant brutally slaughtered a woman and her five year-old son in their own home. ,,, The mere passage of time does not erase the pain and suffering inflicted at the hands of violent criminals."

Hoffman said "any showing of mercy to Harold Nettles would show intolerable cruelty to the memory of BrendaFreeman and that of her five-year-old son, Michael Tyrone Carmichael."

Douglas Walker is a news reporter for The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Convicted killer of Muncie mother and child seeks home detention