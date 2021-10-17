Convicted killer released in 2020 confesses to murder of Sunrise woman who went missing last month, police say

Susannah Bryan, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
·1 min read

A convicted killer released from prison last year has killed again, Sunrise police say.

The body of Erika Verdecia, a 33-year-old single mom missing since Sept. 24, was found in a Davie canal Saturday morning, detectives said.

Eric Pierson, 54, has confessed to killing Verdecia on Sept. 25, the day after she went missing, according to an arrest affidavit. Pierson told police he stabbed Verdecia with a screwdriver four times — twice in the neck and once in each eye.

Pierson is now in jail facing charges of first-degree murder.

Pierson was convicted of second-degree murder in December 1995 and sentenced to 40 years in prison. But he was released 15 years early on Sept. 3, 2020.

Pierson was convicted of attempted first-degree murder in July 1985 and sentenced to 18 years in prison. He didn’t serve the full sentence in that case either. He was released on Nov. 16, 1989.

The family of Erika Verdecia has vowed to see justice served.

“Why is this guy in the streets? Why?,” said her mother, Carmen Verdecia. “He’s going to pay this time. We’re not going to stop until we see him in the electric chair.”

This is a developing story, so check back for updates. Click here to have breaking news alerts sent directly to your inbox.

Susannah Bryan can be reached at sbryan@sunsentinel.com or on Twitter @Susannah_Bryan

