Convicted killer to be released from prison

Aug. 30—RANDOLPH COUNTY — A former Kernersville man sentenced to life sentence in prison in the 1992 killing of his cousin's wife in Randolph County has been approved to be released from prison on parole next week.

Christopher E. Cook, 56, pleaded guilty in April 1995 to second-degree murder and testified against his cousin, Terry Mickey, in the killing of Melissa Mickey of Asheboro on June 29, 1992. Melissa Mickey was found shot twice in the head and once in the back at the couple's home.

Cook, a postal worker who lived in Kernersville at the time of the killing, had testified that Terry Mickey offered him $10,000 to kill his wife because he didn't want to divorce her. Cook also said that Mickey said Cook owed him a favor for previously giving Cook money from stolen credit cards.

The state's current sentencing law, Structured Sentencing, eliminates parole only for crimes committed on or after Oct. 1, 1994. The N.C. Post Release Supervision and Parole Commission has the responsibility of paroling offenders who were sentenced under previous sentencing guidelines.

Cook was approved for parole through the state's Mutual Agreement Parole Program, a scholastic and vocational program intended to help inmates prepare for the transition out of prison, and is scheduled to be released on Sept. 4, the commission said.

Cook currently is being held at the Piedmont Correctional Institution in Davidson County, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

Terry Mickey, 65, was convicted in 1995 of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. He is serving a life sentence.