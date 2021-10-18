Convicted killer released from prison last year confesses to stabbing Florida woman to death with a screwdriver

A Florida man who spent 25 years behind bars for second-degree murder before being released last year has been accused of stabbing a single mother to death with a screwdriver.

Eric Pierson, 54, has been charged with the first-degree murder of 33-year-old Erika Verdecia, who was found dead in a Davie canal Saturday morning, three weeks after she was reported missing.

After Verdecia vanished, her mother used social media to try to track her last movements, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel. A friend told her that he’d seen Verdecia with a “grimy” man at a sandwich shop who identified himself as Pierson.

“I flipped out,” Carmen Verdecia told the newspaper. “I told [police] my daughter was seen with a killer. And then they started looking for her. But it was too late.”

In 1995, Pierson was convicted of the second-degree murder of 17-year-old Kristina Whitaker, who was found beaten and strangled under debris at a construction site in Davie. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison and released on Sept. 3, 2020.

Ten years earlier, in 1985, Pierson broke into a Davie home and slit the throat of a woman who miraculously survived. He was convicted of first-degree attempted murder and served four years of an 18-year sentence before being paroled.

The morning after Verdecia vanished, around 2:15 a.m., police pulled Pierson over with Verdecia in the passenger seat, but she showed “no signs of distress,” according to the report, obtained by the Sun Sentinel. It’s unclear why he was stopped.

Less than two hours later, he allegedly killed her, stabbing her twice in the neck and once in each eye with a screwdriver.

Pierson was interviewed at least twice by police, including Friday, when they also searched his car and found blood in the passenger seat.

His girlfriend called police that night to report him “acting strangely” and staring at the canal behind her house.

“Damn that b---h stinks,” he allegedly said. “If they don’t find a body, they don’t have a case.”

On Saturday morning, they found Verdecia’s body.

“Why is this guy in the streets? Why?” Carmen Verdecia told the Sun Sentinel. “He’s going to pay this time. We’re not going to stop until we see him in the electric chair.”