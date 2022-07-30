Convicted killer to be resentenced Monday

Jul. 30—SUNBURY — Convicted killer Brandon Brown will be resentenced Monday.

Brown was 15 years old when he kidnapped, raped and killed his 6-year-old neighbor in Coal Township in 2001.

Brown was sentenced at age 17 to life in prison in 2003 for the rape and murder of 6-year-old Jasmine Stoud.

Stoud was recovered Aug. 12, 2001, along an old mining road near her home in Shamokin. Her skull had been fractured in several places by a rock found nearby. Stoud's DNA was detected on Brown's body and clothing.

He was convicted in 2003, and was sentenced as an adult to a life sentence for first-degree homicide and a consecutive term of 17 to 70 years for two counts each of kidnapping and rape. He is an inmate at SCI-Forest in Marienville, Forest County.

The Post-Conviction Relief Act appeal is made possible by a 2016 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that gives Brown and more than 2,100 other inmates who committed murders as teenagers the opportunity to seek parole or a new sentence. The Supreme Court's ruling expanded a 2012 decision involving a 14-year-old boy that claimed mandatory life sentences without parole for juveniles was unconstitutional and amounted to cruel and unusual punishment. Until that ruling, it was unclear whether the decision was retroactive to juveniles already serving life sentences.

Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor will now sentence the 36-year-old Brown at 11 a.m.