Convicted killer to be resentenced today

Mar. 29—SUNBURY — A convicted killer sentenced at age 15 to life in prison will be resentenced today in Northumberland County Court.

Brandon Brown, 36, an inmate at SCI-Forest in Marienville, is scheduled in front of county President Judge Charles Saylor at 9:15 a.m. today.

Brown was 15 years old when he kidnapped, raped and killed his 6-year-old neighbor in Coal Township in 2001. The body of Jasmine Stoud was recovered Aug. 12, 2001, along an old mining road near her home in Shamokin. Her skull had been fractured in several places by a rock found nearby. Jasmine's DNA was detected on Brown's body and clothing.

He was convicted in 2003, and was sentenced as an adult to a life sentence for first-degree homicide and a consecutive term of 17 to 70 years for two counts each of kidnapping and rape.

The Post-Conviction Relief Act appeal is made possible by a 2016 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that gives Brown and more than 2,100 other inmates who committed murders as teenagers the opportunity to seek parole or a new sentence. The Supreme Court's ruling expanded a 2012 decision involving a 14-year-old boy that claimed mandatory life sentences without parole for juveniles was unconstitutional and amounted to cruel and unusual punishment. Until that ruling, it was unclear whether the decision was retroactive to juveniles already serving life sentences.