Convicted killer sentenced to 20 years to life in prison

Aug. 23—A Falls man, who admitted to killing another man in a Tronolone Place apartment in the city in 2021, could end up spending the rest of his life behind bars.

Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek sentenced Nicholas J. Bartek, 34, to 20 years to life in prison for the beating death of Wayne E. Jackson II, during proceedings in Lockport on Thursday. Bartek pleaded guilty in June to a single count of second-degree murder in a deal with prosecutors.

Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman, who prosecuted the case along with First Assistant District Attorney Doreen Hoffmann, said, "A life sentence is the proper sentence for this truly brutal crime which ended the life of a young man."

At his plea hearing, Bartek admitted that he killed Jackson, 26, of Youngstown by beating him to death. The beating took place in Bartek's apartment.

At that time, Seaman signaled that he would seek the maximum possible sentence.

Falls police said they responded, at approximately 2:52 a.m. on April 2, 2021, to a call of "a disturbance" in an upstairs apartment of a residence at 615 Tronolone Place. Patrol officers said that when they arrived and entered a third-floor apartment in the building, they found Jackson's body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither police nor prosecutors have said what may have led to the slaying. Detectives said they found a bat, a brick and a piece of lumber in the apartment. Bartek was at the crime scene when police arrived.