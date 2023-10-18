Convicted killer silent as Broward prosecutors lay out case for death penalty

Convicted killer Peter Avsenew sat before a new jury Wednesday and said nothing.

The jury was empaneled to answer a single question: Does Avsenew, 38, deserve to be sentenced to death for the 2010 murders of Kevin Powell, 47, and Stephen Adams, 52. Two previous juries had answered yes to that question, but both had their recommendations overturned later.

Asvenew was convicted of killing the Wilton Manors couple who took him into their home during the 2010 holiday season only to have him beat and shoot them to death as Christmas approached.

Avsenew is representing himself in the latest proceeding. The jury is listening to evidence that the murders included a variety of “aggravating factors” that authorize the state to impose the death penalty. Avsenew gave no opening statement Wednesday as the proceedings began, and he did not ask questions of witnesses who described the crime scene and the suffering of the victims.

Jurors heard from two family members of Powell, and they are scheduled to hear Thursday from Adams’ relatives. Jurors were told to expect closing arguments before the end of the day.

Avsenew represented himself during the penalty phase of his first trial in 2018 and made no pretense of begging for mercy. “I have no regrets in my life and I’m proud of every decision I’ve ever made,” he said. “No one here knows what happened… You would need a Ouija board for that.”

