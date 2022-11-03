Convicted killer to spend a decade in prison for robberies in 3 local counties

A convicted killer Channel 9 has followed for years will spend 10 years in prison for robbery, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

John Paul Gaddy was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty earlier this year. Prosecutors said he robbed three stores in three different counties in the area in 2021.

Channel 9 has reported on Gaddy, 35, of Denver, since 2010. That was when he beat a neighbor to death in Lincoln County with a crowbar and then burned down the house to cover up the crime. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was granted early release in 2019.

In 2020, his wife, Kay Bohemier, came out of hiding to share her story about her marriage to the convicted killer. That year, Gaddy was arrested again and accused of threatening to kill her, among other crimes.

The next year, Gaddy was accused of using a BB gun to rob three stores:

March 12, 2021: Lucia Food Mart on Killian Road in Stanley

April 25, 2021: Fast Track convenience store on Gilead Road in Huntersville

April 28, 2021: Dollar Tree on North Main Street in Troutman

When a Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department officer tried to arrest him on May 4, 2021, authorities said Gaddy resisted arrest and fought with officers before he was detained.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, he pleaded guilty to the robberies in June and was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison with three years of supervised release after he leaves.

