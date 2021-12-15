Convicted killer wants new trial

Dec. 15—The Kamiah man serving 30 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to the killing of Sarah Warden in 2018 wants his conviction vacated because of ineffective assistance of counsel.

Cole Marcell, 27, filed a petition for post-conviction relief with Nez Perce County District Court this week from the Idaho State Correctional Institution in Kuna in which he alleges that defense attorney Mark Monson misled him about the potential outcome of a sentencing agreement reached with prosecutors.

He also alleged that there is DNA evidence that came out after his two co-defendants were sentenced that would have resulted in a shorter sentence for him.

"If I would of had the knowledge then I do now, I would have went about this differently," Marcell hand-wrote on his petition form.

Marcell appealed his conviction in July, a separate process than a petition for post-conviction relief. An appeal can only be based on the record in the case, while a petition for post-conviction relief can address matters outside those boundaries like allegations of ineffective counsel. The appeal is pending, with State Appellate Public Defender Eric Fredericksen handling the matter on Marcell's behalf.

Marcell pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in 2020, and 2nd District Judge Gregory FitzMaurice sentenced him in May. At the sentencing, Monson asked FitzMaurice to impose a shorter fixed portion of the sentence and to consider as mitigating factors the defendant's traumatic childhood and their theory that the state wrongly named him as the ringleader in Warden's murder.

According to prosecutors, Marcell orchestrated the killing as part of an effort to steal Warden's $800 Social Security check for drug money. Warden was seen entering a pickup truck in the Clarkston Walmart parking lot driven by Marcell and occupied by Gabriel Mattingly and Amanda M.D. Jones in the early morning hours of June 1, 2018.

Prosecutors said Marcell drove the group to a secluded area near Waha and slit Warden's throat while Jones held her down. Jones also beat and stabbed Warden, and told authorities Marcell then bludgeoned her with a hammer. Her body was dumped near Winchester and discovered about a month later.

Mattingly was sentenced to five to 15 years in prison for concealing the killing, and Jones was sentenced to 15-30 years after she pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com.