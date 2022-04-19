Convicted killer wasn’t triggerman in KC slaying, witnesses say. He’s still locked up

Michael Silas, a convicted killer from Kansas City, has done enough time. He deserves to be home with his family. Silas, 49, was among three men sent to prison for the 1991 murder of Raymond Thomas of Kansas City. He is the only one still behind bars.

Silas has sought post-conviction relief without much success since his conviction. This week, appellate attorneys for Silas were preparing to ask the Missouri Supreme Court for a hearing to introduce new evidence that could help exonerate the father of two.

If the state’s highest court balks at the pending request, a new law at the disposal of Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker is also an option.

Silas’ defense team filed an application with the prosecutor’s conviction integrity unit to take a fresh look at the case. The review is pending, a spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office said.

Silas has never denied he was present during the deadly encounter. Two other men linked to murder — including the admitted triggerman — were either convicted of or pleaded guilty to lesser charges and have already served time in prison.

Meanwhile, Silas is still imprisoned.

Silas went to trial in 1992. Witnesses testified he killed Thomas, whom rivals accused of kicking in the door of a “dope house” in the 4100 block of Forest Avenue, with two shotgun blasts to the head. In recent years, more than one witness has recanted testimony.

Co-defendants John Davis Jr. and Ernest Collins were released from prison years ago. Davis admitted he killed Thomas, according to a sworn affidavit he signed six years ago. Neither Collins or Silas, Davis wrote in the signed affidavit, had knowledge of his intention to shoot Thomas.

In a videotaped statement from 1991, Collins made a similar claim to investigators exonerating Silas as the triggerman, according to court records.

At Davis’ 1992 trial, he pointed to Silas as the shooter.

“I lied to the police during my video statement and I also lied when I testified at my trial that it was Michael Silas who shot and killed Mr. Thomas with a shotgun,” Davis wrote in the affidavit. “The truth is that I am the one who decided on my own to shoot Mr. Thomas and neither Mr. Silas nor Mr. Collins had any idea I was going to do this before it happened.”

Kiara Scales Green, 31, and Damien Silas, 33, were small children when their father was sent to prison.

Silas readily accepts he may never see daylight again unless the Missouri Supreme Court allows a special master to hear new evidence. He exhausted all appeals and, not surprisingly, Gov. Mike Parson denied his clemency petition.

Parson, you may recall, refused to pardon Kevin Strickland despite evidence that absolved Strickland of any involvement in the triple homicide that sent him to state prison for more than four decades.

Earlier this year, Strickland was released after spending 43 years locked up. He was freed after Baker filed a motion to vacate Strickland’s murder conviction, a legal remedy bestowed on local prosecutors by the Missouri General Assembly to overturn questionable convictions.

Silas’ small children were 2 years old or younger when he was arrested. Five years ago, Silas came in contact with his daughter, Kiara Scales Green, 31, for the first time since his arrest. They mostly communicate through email and pictures, family members said.

Only last August did Silas meet with his 33-year-old son, Damien, for the first time since the younger Silas was about 2 years old.

Silas’ children are grown now. He barely knew them when he was arrested more than three decades ago. Based on newly discovered evidence, the question is, will he get an opportunity to reunite with them and create new memories?