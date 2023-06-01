Convicted King County murderer arrested on $5M warrant for another murder in Tri-Cities

A 43-year-old man was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Ellensburg in connection with the murder of a Tri-Cities man at a troubled Richland apartment complex.

Detectives believe Antoine R. Surge shot and killed Edree D’Love Thompson, 20, outside the Columbia Park Apartments late on May 19.

A $5 million bail arrest warrant was issued May 22 for Surge on charges of second-degree murder and illegally having a gun.

Online court records show he was previously convicted on murder in King County in 2002 and was sentenced to 16 years in prison. It was unclear Wednesday night when he was released.

The Metro Drug Task Force and U.S. Marshals Service helped Richland detectives in their efforts to track him down. Richland police also had help from Ellensburg police. Details about his arrest were not immediately released.

It’s unclear whether he remained Wednesday in the Chelan County jail or if he’s been brought back to Benton County. Neither county jail roster listed him.

Richland officials said Pasco and West Richland police and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office also helped the night Thompson was killed.

A GoFundMe campaign was created by a family friend of shooting victim Edree D. Thompson to help pay for funeral costs.

A GoFundMe remembered Thompson, who had a young daughter, as a warm, respectful and upbeat person.

Thompson’s death is the third homicide at the apartment complex in recent years. The most recent happened on New Year’s Eve when Michael Castoreno, 21, was killed in a gang-related shooting while walking through the complex, according to court records.