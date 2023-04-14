Convicted Latrobe sex offender ordered to serve up to 20 years in prison

Apr. 13—A Latrobe man will serve up to 20 years in prison for failing to register as a convicted sex offender.

Douglas Arthur Truxal, 45, was convicted by a Westmoreland County jury in December. He was sentenced Tuesday.

According to court records, Truxal pleaded guilty in 2000 to charges connected to allegations that he sexually abused a 16-year-old girl with mental disabilities. He was sentenced to serve seven to 14 years in prison and was required to report his whereabouts to authorities for 25 years upon his release from prison.

Truxal was convicted in 2014 of failing to register as a convicted sex offender and ordered to serve an additional 40 to 80 months in prison.

Truxal was released from prison in May 2020 and, according to court records, police charged him with failing to register his home and work location two times in 2021.

In December, a Westmoreland County jury convicted him of two felony counts of failing to provide accurate registration information. Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Scott Mears sentenced Truxal on Tuesday to serve an additional six to 20 years in prison. Truxal was also ordered to serve an additional one year of re-entry supervision when he is released from prison.

