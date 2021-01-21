Convicted London Trader Forfeits $5.4 Million in Profits

Jonathan Browning

(Bloomberg) -- A day trader who was convicted of insider trading along with a UBS Group AG compliance official agreed to forfeit 3.9 million pounds ($5.4 million), U.K. prosecutors said.

Walid Choucair, who is currently serving part of a three-year prison sentence, will give up the profits that the Financial Conduct Authority says he made from trading ahead of merger announcements. John McGuinness, a lawyer for the FCA, told a judge Thursday that the sum also included the money Choucair had made in 15 other trades.

Choucair, and his friend Fabiana Abdel-Malek, were convicted of a conspiracy to use inside information on five mergers. Abdel-Malek, who was working at UBS, used a burner phone to leak data from a confidential bank database to Choucair, who traded on the information within minutes, the FCA said.

The confiscation comes after the pair lost a bid to overturn their conviction last month. They’d argued that the regulator should have disclosed more about two M&A advisers at Citigroup Inc. and a loose network of traders from London to Dubai.

The decision was a boost to the FCA in its most high-profile insider-trading trial in years. Mark Steward, the agency’s executive director of enforcement, said that the appeal was “an attempt to undermine the jury’s verdict by collaterally attacking” the regulator.

The amount of the confiscation order is higher than those imposed on bankers convicted of market manipulation -- another priority for financial crime fighters. Former Citigroup trader Tom Hayes, who was found guilty of masterminding a sprawling rate-rigging conspiracy, was told to pay just 880,000 pounds. Former Deutsche Bank AG star trader Christian Bittar, who was jailed on similar grounds, paid 2.5 million pounds. Ex-Deutsche Bank AG insider trading convict Martyn Dodgson had to pay 1.1 million pounds.

Still, it’s well below the 7.3 million pounds a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. investment banker was ordered to pay in a money laundering case in 2019.

    A Delaware News Journal reporter captured a powerful, private moment on Wednesday as Joe Biden gave his first address as president of the United States. "Poignant moment," the reporter, Patricia Talorico, captioned the photo, which swiftly went viral. "While Joe Biden gave his inauguration speech, a lone man in a uniform knelt at the Delaware grave of his son Beau."> Poignant moment: While Joe Biden gave his inauguration speech, a lone man in a uniform knelt at the Delaware grave of his son Beau. pic.twitter.com/QkCuJRHzTz> > — Patricia Talorico (@PattyTalorico) January 20, 2021As Talorico explained in a subsequent article, "Delaware is a tiny state." She described how back in 2002, when she was struggling with an assignment from her editor, Beau Biden approached her to ask if she was okay while she sat alone on a bench at an elementary school in Wilmington. "He wasn't in office at the time," she wrote. "He was just being kind. It wasn't a grand gesture, just a small one, but somehow, it made a difference that day. I never forgot that act of kindness."On Wednesday, Beau — who died of a brain tumor in 2015 at the age of 46 — was on Talorico's mind, and she decided to drive by his grave to say "a short prayer" when she saw "a lone man in a blue uniform kneeling at Beau's grave. No one else was around … In my car, I had the radio tuned to CNN. Joe Biden was being sworn in as president and was about to begin his address."As Talorico writes, "The journalist in me wanted to go back and find out [the man's] identity and ask why he was there. The person who once received a kind gesture from Beau when I needed it most knew it was a time to be respectful, and I drove away." Read her full story at Delaware News Journal.More stories from theweek.com 7 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's White House exit Bernie Sanders steals the inauguration with his grumpy chic outfit New coronavirus variants may cut vaccine effectiveness