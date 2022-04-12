Convicted lottery rigger Eddie Tipton loses parole after fight in prison

Eddie Tipton had his parole revoked before he was released from Clarinda Correctional Facility because he got into a fight with another inmate, according to documents obtained by the Des Moines Register.

An administrative law judge found Tipton, who has served about five years of his 25-year prison sentence for rigging computers to win lottery jackpots, guilty of breaking three major Department of Corrections rules at a disciplinary hearing on Feb. 28 — fighting, obstructive/disruptive conduct and attempt or complicity.

The "physical altercation" happened around 9 a.m. Feb. 20 in the Clarinda Correctional Facility gym, when Tipton "made offensive physical contact with the other individual by pushing (him)," Judge Melissa Clarke wrote after the Feb. 28 hearing.

Tipton was approved for release by the Iowa Board of Parole on Jan. 20 because of good behavior. The board reversed its decision and rescinded his parole on March 10, due to the fight.

“He incurred a major discipline or major report within the institution after we granted the parole but before he was physically released,” said Iowa Board of Parole Chairman Andrew Boettger.

The Iowa Department of Corrections notified the board of the incident, the board reviewed it and “based on the nature of the discipline decided to rescind the parole grant," Boettger said.

