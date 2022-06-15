Convicted of lying, accused of raping woman at gunpoint, Baltimore police officer subject of new lawsuit

When video surfaced two years ago showing a group of people kicking a Baltimore police sergeant as he struggled to restrain a suspect on the ground, city leaders were quick to condemn the violence against their officer, who claimed the struggle ensued after someone spit at him outside a convenience store.

But that initial police narrative was later turned on its head after the release of additional video evidence, which ultimately led to Sgt. Welton Simpson Jr. being convicted of making false statements. Now two men are suing the department, claiming the incident falls into an established “pattern and practice” of unlawful policing by Baltimore cops.

The suit also sheds light on a 2010 domestic violence case that resulted in a protective order against Simpson after a woman accused him of using his service weapon to rape her at gunpoint. It appears he faced no criminal charges in connection with that case, and he remained on the police force.

In the January 2020 incident, a viral cell phone video initially suggested that Simpson was the victim, prompting outrage from public officials.

Zayne Abdullah and Donnell Burgess were later arrested and accused of assaulting a law enforcement officer. But their attorneys obtained additional video of the encounter, including footage from Simpson’s body-worn camera, which showed the sergeant apparently instigating the argument by shoving Abdullah and cursing at him. Simpson previously claimed Abdullah initiated the interaction by becoming argumentative and spitting on him.

Prosecutors dropped the charges against Abdullah and Burgess, and instead brought charges against Simpson. The officer was convicted in September of giving a false statement to law enforcement and misconduct in office. The conviction came following a bench trial. He was sentenced to six months probation and has filed an appeal, court records show.

“Our state and city leaders had no problem rushing to condemn these young men without questioning Sgt. Simpson’s lies at all,” said Malcolm Ruff, an attorney representing Abdullah and Burgess. “Their reaction is all too typical of how our government constantly refuses to respect the lives of citizens in Baltimore’s Black butterfly.”

The two men filed a lawsuit last week in federal court against the police department.

Simpson remains assigned to administrative duties with his police powers suspended pending the completion of an internal investigation, Baltimore Police officials said Friday.

Simpson referred questions to the attorney representing him in his criminal case, Chaz Ball, who said he was unable to comment on the new civil lawsuit because a different attorney will represent Simpson in that case. No attorney for him has been listed in court records, and a Baltimore Police Department spokesperson was unable to provide the information.

His name appears on an internal list of officers with integrity issues or credibility concerns maintained by Baltimore City prosecutors. The list was recently made public after a judge ordered State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby to release it.

The recent lawsuit questions why Simpson was allowed to remain on the force despite the 2010 domestic violence case. Under the protective order, Simpson had to surrender his firearms for three months and stay away from the victim, among other requirements, court records show.

Baltimore police did not respond to questions about whether he was placed on administrative duties until the order expired.

In a petition for protection from abuse, filed in district court, the victim described the circumstances of the alleged rape.

“Welton Simpson Jr. raped and held me against my will with two guns, one being his service weapon for the Baltimore City Police Department,” the woman wrote in the petition.

In the minutes leading up to the assault, she wrote, Simpson told her she had two options: “either he shoots me then kill himself, or I shoot him and tell the police it was self defense.”

“I told him no, that I could not do it because it’s not the will of God,” she wrote. “He has threatened me several times and told me that instead of raping me, he should have killed me. I am living in fear because of the unknown of what he can do to me.”

She said the rape occurred in 2009, but she filed for the protective order Jan. 11, 2010 — after discovering a needle and a bottle of succinylcholine chloride, a muscle relaxant used in surgeries, according to the petition.

“I feared he was going to use this on me,” the woman wrote. “The warning label on top said it is a paralyzing agent.”

In their lawsuit, Abdullah and Burgess accuse Baltimore Police Department leaders of allowing Simpson to continue working as a patrol officer “without scrutiny” after the protective order expired.

Following their 2020 encounter with Simpson, the two men served about six months in jail during the early months of the pandemic, according to their attorneys. Burgess missed the birth of his daughter and Abdullah lost his job making $17 an hour at H&S Bakery, the lawsuit says.

Attorney Billy Murphy, who also represents the plaintiffs, said the case illustrates the devastating consequences of taking police narratives at face value. He questioned how many similar cases have gone uncovered in years past — before Freddie Gray, George Floyd and countless other examples of police misconduct made people more skeptical.

The lawsuit references the findings of the Department of Justice investigation that resulted in a federal consent decree mandating reform of the Baltimore Police Department in 2017. It also includes a list of recent legal settlements resulting from complaints of officer misconduct.

“Thus, the duration and frequency of these unconstitutional practices were, and are, so widespread and so persistent within the BPD that they constitute a custom and use with the force of law,” the lawsuit reads.

In the case of Abdullah and Burgess, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison initially said Abdullah spit at Simpson and became argumentative, causing an altercation outside a convenience store on Pennsylvania Avenue. But body camera footage later showed Abdullah was standing outside the store when Simpson bumped him in the shoulder and told him to “move out the [expletive] way.” An argument ensued.

Simpson didn’t realize his body camera still was recording from a previous vehicle stop, prosecutors said.

In the lawsuit, Abdullah says there was enough room for the officer to walk past him into the store without any physical contact.

But after the bump, Abdullah responded with a threat to “hit your bitch ass in your mouth” next time the officer acted that way. “[Expletive] is your problem? Bump all on me like that? Bitch ass,” he said to Simpson. Some bystanders also chimed in, according to the lawsuit.

Simpson told them, “Go ahead, I got enough for everybody,” suggesting the officer was ready to fight them, the lawsuit says.

“There’s a long history in this town of police arresting people because they don’t like what people say to them,” Murphy said. “But the First Amendment makes that illegal. That’s one of the things we brag about in America — free speech.”

During the struggle between Simpson and Abdullah, Burgess unsuccessfully tried to intervene, the lawsuit says.

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, the cell phone video that went viral showed a woman yelling “beat him” as people kicked at the officer and others laughed.

“I am outraged, as any resident of Baltimore should be, by this incident,” Harrison said at the time. “Based on our preliminary review of the incident, the sergeant did nothing to provoke the assault, and the sergeant should be commended for using the appropriate amount of force to apprehend his assailant.”

But the department opened an internal investigation after more evidence surfaced about the incident. That investigation — which officials said is looking into “all of the events which led up to and concluded with the arrest on January 17, 2020 involving Sgt. Simpson” — remains ongoing.

“In accordance with the bargaining agreement at the time, the completion of the BPD disciplinary process was not allowed until after the court process was complete,” department spokeswoman Lindsey Eldridge said in a statement Friday.

The department typically does not comment on pending litigation.

Before the 2020 encounter disrupted his career, Simpson — a combat veteran who served in Iraq — received recognition for his accomplishments on the force, which he joined in 2001.

He was featured in a 2018 Baltimore Sun article about an anti-violence initiative launched under Mayor Catherine Pugh that sought to flood crime-ridden areas with services and boost community policing efforts in hopes of reversing decades of neglect.

“We already know we can’t arrest our way out of this problem, so we had to come up with new creative ways to deal with the issue,” Simpson told a Sun reporter at the time. “I believe the police have to work to earn the people’s trust.”