Convicted mafia killer nabbed after 16 years on the run, making pizzas

Melania Hidalgo
·2 min read

An Italian fugitive and convicted murderer suspected of belonging to the 'Ndrangheta syndicate, one of Italy's most powerful organized crime groups, was busted this week after more than 16 years on the run, including years spent working at a pizza restaurant in France, the Interpol international police agency said.

Edgardo Greco is seen working at a pizza restaurant in Saint-Etienne, France.&nbsp; &nbsp; / Credit: INTERPOL
Edgardo Greco is seen working at a pizza restaurant in Saint-Etienne, France. / Credit: INTERPOL

Edgardo Greco, 63, a fugitive of the Italian state, was arrested Thursday in the city of Saint-Etienne after coordinated efforts by Italian and French authorities, according to Interpol. Greco was handed a life prison sentence in absentia in Italy on charges including a double-homicide and attempted murder during a "mafia war" in the early 1990s.

Greco escaped from temporary police custody in 2006 after an arrest warrant was issued following the killing of brothers Stefano and Giuseppe Bartolomeo, who were beaten to death at a fish market in the town of Cosenza in January 1991, and whose bodies were believed to have been dissolved in acid, according to Italy's national Carabinieri police force.

Allegedly a member of the Perna-Pranno gang, the Italian outlaw was "untraceable" for years, the Carabinieri said, during which time he took up residence in the town near Lyon, France, where he eventually opened his own pizza parlor.

Operating under the alias of Paolo Dimitrio, Greco was featured in a local newspaper in 2021, advertising the restaurant's authentic Italian cuisine; "I only want to offer regional and homemade recipes," he told Le Progres at the time.

Following his early morning arrest this week, a magistrate in Lyon formally notified Greco of Italy's arrest warrant before placing him in detention.

Considered Italy's most extensive and powerful mafia group, the 'Ndragheta syndicate, based in the southern Calabria region, is believed to have operations on every continent, with strong ties to the cocaine trade between South America and Europe.

Matteo Piantedosi, the Italian interior minister, said the arrest demonstrated the country's commitment to "fighting all forms of organized crime and locating dangerous fugitives," according to Interpol.

Greco is the second mafia-linked fugitive to make headlines this month, following the high-profile arrest of most-wanted mob chief Matteo Messina Denaro, who was apprehended at a private Sicilian clinic after a 30-year manhunt. His alleged co-conspirator and the man whose identity Denaro assumed, Andrea Bonafede, was arrested shortly thereafter.

"No matter how hard fugitives try to slip into a quiet life abroad, they cannot evade justice forever," Interpol's Secretary General Jurgen Stock said, "Dedicated officers around the world will always ensure that justice is served."

Organization helps pair formerly incarcerated with roommates

The IMF Report | Sunday on 60 Minutes

Prosecutors in Alex Murdaugh murder trial can try to tie ex-lawyer to alleged financial crimes

Recommended Stories

  • Interpol Arrests Mafia Killer Who Lived on the Lam as Pizza Chef

    Convicted mafia killer Edgardo Greco was arrested in France on Thursday, February 2, after being on the run for 16 years, some of which he spent working as a pizza chef, according to Interpol.Greco, who has been linked to the ‘Ndrangheta organized crime mob, escaped serving a life sentence in Italy for the murders of brothers Stefano and Giuseppe Bartolomeo, police said. He is also accused of the attempted murder of Emiliano Mosciaro, as part of a gang war during the 1990s, according to Interpol.Greco was arrested in Saint-Etienne, where he worked as a pizza chef under an alias, according to local news.Italy’s Minister of Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, praised the police forces behind the arrest for their “continuous work to safeguard the safety of citizens.”According to Interpol, Greco faces a life sentence. Credit: Interpol and the Caribinieri via Storyful

  • We still use appliances like it's 1970. There's a better way.

    - - - Correction: Because of incorrect information from Whirlpool, a previous version of this article stated the company manufactures 20 million products each year. That figure includes only products made in the United States; globally, the company manufactures 60 million units each year. The article has been corrected.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. - - - When I was a kid, my dad followed behind me, shutting off the

  • Man fatally shot in Phoenix homeless encampment; 1 person in custody

    A man was shot in a Phoenix homeless encampment called "The Zone" Thursday night. Phoenix police were still investigating what led to the shooting.

  • A Cedar Rapids woman's killing was caught on camera. Activists ask why no one is charged.

    Devonna Walker was fatally stabbed outside of her Cedar Rapids townhome. The community is searching for answers as video of her killing circulates.

  • ‘Intolerable injustice’: Innocence Project calls for halt to Missouri man’s execution

    Across the country, more than 3,360 people have been exonerated. That includes 52 people in Missouri, four of whom were on death row, according to the Midwest Innocence Project.

  • Mob Boss on the Run for 17 Years Busted Pretending to Be a Pizza Maker

    Italy Carabinieri handoutROME—A hit man for the notorious Calabrian ’Ndrangheta mafia has been arrested working in a pizzeria in France after nearly 17 years on the run. Edgardo Greco, 63, was taken into custody on Thursday in the French hamlet of Saint-Etienne, where he had risen to fame as an “authentic Italian pizza maker” using the fake name Paolo Dimitrio. The arrest, supported by Interpol, was hailed in Italy as another anti-mafia success after the capture in January of Sicilian Cosa Nostr

  • Geno Auriemma talks about former UConn star Breanna Stewart joining Liberty

    UConn head coach Geno Auriemma shares his thoughts on former UConn star Breanna Stewart signing with the New York Liberty, saying "I'm excited for her, I get to see her more often so that's a plus."

  • Andover man sentenced for deadly DUI crash that killed Wichitan, 65, on Thanksgiving

    Asked by police officers who responded to the fatal crash if he knew what had happened, Garett Michael Meyers said, “No, I’m just drunk,” according to an affidavit released by the court.

  • Beyoncé announces summer dates for long-awaited Renaissance World Tour

    Beyoncé's 2023 tour for her 'Renaissance' album is coming this summer to cities including New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago and Detroit.

  • Freezing temperatures killed missing 83-year-old Southlake woman near her home

    A missing 83-year-old woman was found unconscious near her Southlake home and later died, police said.

  • Eagles’ Jeffrey Lurie explains where he learned to make tough decisions

    A young Jeffrey Lurie learned how to make tough decisions by watching Red Auerbach's Celtics. By Dave Zangaro

  • Women prosecutors who fled the Taliban find asylum in Spain

    STORY: “My name is Obaida Sharar. I'm a woman from Afghanistan. Before Taliban took the power I was a prosecutor."Obaida Sharar once specialized in gender violence.Her work - and the work of her female peers - was dangerous in Afghanistan.She's one of 19 female prosecutors who have found asylum in Spain after the Taliban's return to power.But she and many others say they feel abandoned by Western governments and international organizations."This is very painful for us. We worked for humanity. We worked for the rule of law, we worked for justice. But because of our work, because of our duty, because we work for humanity, now we are the guilty. Now we have to flee from our country, now we have to stay at home doing nothing, we have to cover our faces, wear burka or something else, because we are women."Women's rights in Afghanistan were abruptly curtailed in 2021 with the arrival of the Taliban.It has since banned most female aid workers - and stopped women and girls from attending high school and university.Female judges and prosecutors were threatened -and became the target of revenge attacks as they tried and convicted men accused of gender crimes, including rape and murder.This prosecutor only gave the initials S.M. out of fear for her safety.“I was the only female prosecutor in the province, where people are Pashtun, I had received threats from Taliban members and the criminals who I had sent to prison, also from their families and warnings from my own family. Even my husband received threat calls, and calls from his family who tried to convince him to stop me because I was not a good example for their wives. Their wives will learn the way to fight for their rights and may put them in prison. My husband was an open-minded person."S.M. and Sharar were part of a group of 32 women judges and prosecutors that left Afghanistan - only to be stuck in Pakistan for a year, trying to find asylum. Monika Frackowiak is a Polish judge who advocated for them.“They are so brave because, to become a prosecutor in Afghanistan, that was so difficult for them and to become a lawyer and an activist, they had to fight sometimes with members of their families, with colleagues, with the culture. And the terrible thing is that they were fighting for civilization in Afghanistan and now they seem to be forgotten, so this is really, really terrible.”Ignacio Rodriguez says the women had been held up as symbols of democratic success... only to be discarded.He works for a non-governmental organization that defends prosecuted lawyers.“The international community has manipulated the integration of women in the judicial system. They have presented it as their accomplishment, but when the Taliban have regained power, these women have been abandoned.”The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees told Reuters it was not in a position to comment on specific cases.And though she now feels safe with her asylum in Spain...Sharar says she can't enjoy her new life knowing women back home are still suffering.“I am free. Here I'm safe. I can go anywhere. I can wear any kind of dress that I want. I can do anything I want, but there are lots of women living in Afghanistan and they are sentenced to be inside their houses, inside the walls and this is not still, I cannot enjoy for my life because the women in my country they are not free. They cannot do anything.”

  • Mafia hitman found working as pizza chef after 16 years on the run

    Mafia hitman Edgardo Greco, who has links to Italy's notorious ‘ndranghetha crime group, was arrested Thursday in France, where he had been working as a pizza chef.

  • Courtney Vandersloot signing with Liberty, joining potential super-team with Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones

    The Liberty are going to be a problem this season.

  • Both sides use trove of cell data at Alex Murdaugh trial

    A state agent testifying Wednesday in Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial meticulously reconstructed activity from his iPhone and the cellphones of his son and wife the night they were killed to try to link the disgraced South Carolina attorney to the shooting deaths. The key evidence for prosecutors is a video from the son's phone of a dog at the kennels near where Murdaugh's son Paul was killed with a shotgun and wife Maggie was shot several times with a rifle at the family's Colleton County hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. The timeline from prosecutors said the video was taken about five minutes before the killings.

  • Washtenaw County teen found safe

    Ea Kuhr has been found safe Thursday after being gone for about 24 hours.

  • This All-business Class Airline Has 2-for-1 Deals on Flights to Europe for Valentine’s Day

    To take advantage, travelers must book by Feb. 14 with the promo code “LOVU23.”

  • The 2023 Kia EV6 vs. the VW ID.4: Two very different approaches to going electric

    Suddenly, there's an abundance of all-electric 2-row SUVs priced in the $40,000 range to choose from. Take a look at how the Kia EV6 and the VW ID.4 compare.

  • Honda issues 'do not drive' order for older cars with recalled Takata airbags

    Honda is again instructing drivers of its older cars to get their deadly Takata airbags replaced for free as part of an ongoing safety recall.

  • 'Someone finally nailed her': West Michigan shelter owner charged with animal cruelty

    At least eight puppies died in the Muskegon-area home of Lisa Cober, owner of Cober Canine Shelter.