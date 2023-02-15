Convicted meth dealer sentenced

Feb. 15—GREENSBURG — Heaven Spurlock was sentenced on February 14 by Judge Tim Day in the Decatur Circuit Court after pleading guilty on January 10 to Level 2 Felony Dealing in Methamphetamine.

The parties entered a plea agreement in which Spurlock was sentenced to 10 years, all in prison at the Department of Correction.

The State was represented by Prosecuting Attorney Nate Harter in the case.

Harter noted that Spurlock's criminal history includes two misdemeanor conversion convictions, two felony theft convictions, and two revocations of probation.

"This conviction was obtained after a joint operation between Bartholomew County's Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET) and Greensburg Police Department investigators," Harter said. "I am pleased to see law enforcement working together to combat the trafficking of dangerous drugs in our community and our surrounding communities. I hope there will be continued collaboration in the future."

Harter expressed satisfaction with the outcome.

"Ms. Spurlock took responsibility relatively early in the process, and acknowledging her guilt was a major factor in my decision to offer this sentence in the plea agreement," he said. — Information provided