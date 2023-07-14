Convicted metro-east bank robber headed back to prison for drug, weapons crimes

A metro-east man has been sentenced to 16 years in federal prison on drug and weapons charges.

Mosezell Jones, 43, of East St. Louis, pleaded guilty in March of two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and felon in possession of a firearm.

According to documents filed with the U.S. Court for the Southern District of Illinois, Jones participated in distributing illegal drugs in the metro-east during June of 2021.

During a two week span, undercover law enforcement agents conducted controlled buys of pills from Jones that later tested positive for approximately 25 grams of methamphetamine.

Illinois State Police executed a search warrant at Jones residence, where they recovered 140 grams of substance containing methamphetamine, a pill press, grinders, according to court records.

The agents recovered three firearms, ammunition and a drum magazine. The three firearms included a Romarm SA rifle with a high-capicity magazine, a Remington 1100 12-gauge shotgun and a Smith and Wesson .38 special revolver.

On August 2, 2010, Jones was convicted of armed robbery in Cook County, which triggered the additional weapons charges in southern Illinois.

Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southern Illinois of the Illinois Police conducted the investigation and were supported by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive. U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe prosecuted the case.