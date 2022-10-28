Convicted murderer accused of beating prison guard Matthew Tidman held without bail

MCI-Shirley Corrections Officer Matthew Tidman.

WOBURN — A dangerousness hearing found that a man from Virginia serving a life sentence for murder should also continue to be held without bail for allegedly assaulting a prison guard in Massachusetts.

Roy Booth Jr., 40, was in Middlesex Superior Court Thursday afternoon for the hearing, connected with charges filed for the assault of Matthew Tidman of Leominster, a correction officer at the Massachusetts Correctional Institution-Shirley.

Booth is accused of beating Tidman several times with a metal bar Aug. 31 in MCI-Shirley’s medium security gym. According to prosecutors, the bar measured about 2 feet long.

“Mr. Booth immediately runs over, goes up behind Mr. Tidman and strikes him on the side of the head with that hard metal bar which weighs, I would say, probably 5 or 6 pounds,” Middlesex Assistant District Attorney Thomas Brant said at Booth’s Oct. 20 arraignment. “He strikes him severely, brutally and quickly, [and] knocks him to the ground. He then as he’s down on the ground, he hits him four more times.”

Roy Booth Jr., accused of beating MCI-Shirley corrections officer Matthew Tidman, is seen during his Oct. 20 arraignment at Middlesex Superior Court in Woburn.

Tidman suffered severe injuries to his skull and was hospitalized for several weeks before moving to a rehabilitation center three weeks ago.

Booth has been charged with armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, and mayhem.

Prosecutors allege that Booth assaulted Tidman in an effort to return to Virginia. That is where he was serving his sentence for a 2001 murder until being moved to MCI-Shirley in March 2021 as part of an agreement that transfers inmates between states in certain circumstances.

After Tidman’s assault, weight rooms in prisons across Massachusetts were temporarily closed.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Ray Booth Jr., accused of beating prison guard Matthew Tidman, held without bail