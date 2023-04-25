Convicted murderer, accused fraudster Alex Murdaugh struck with more tax evasion charges

Convicted murderer and disgraced former attorney Richard "Alex" Murdaugh was struck with more criminal charges today in a second round of tax evasion indictments from the State of South Carolina.

S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson's office announced today that the S.C. State Grand Jury convened last week and issued a new indictment for Murdaugh for an additional two counts of "Willful Attempt to Evade or Defeat a Tax," accusing him a second time of not paying state taxes on money he allegedly stole from his personal injury law clients.

The indictment, venued in Colleton County, alleges tax evasion for tax years 2020 and 2021. For those two years, Murdaugh failed to report $2,113,067 of income earned through illegal acts, thereby causing state taxable income to be underreported to the State of South Carolina in the amount of $132,572, according to the indictment.

Murdaugh was previously indicted in December 2022 for tax evasion for tax years 2011 through 2019. In that indictment, venued in Hampton County, the State Grand Jury alleged Murdaugh failed to report $6,954,639 of income earned through illegal acts, thereby causing state taxable income of $486,819 to be underreported to the State.

In total, the two indictments allege $9,067,706 of unreported income and the amount of state tax evaded estimated at $619,391.

A spokesperson with the S.C. Attorney General's Office had previously said that it is possible federal tax evasion charges may eventually be levied against Murdaugh.

Willful Attempt to Evade or Defeat a Tax is punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000 plus the cost of prosecution.

Altogether, through 20 indictments containing 101 state-level charges against Murdaugh, the State Grand Jury has indicted Murdaugh for schemes to defraud victims of $8,789,447.77 and to defraud the State of $619,391.

Murdaugh also has three local charges pending against him in connection with a Sept. 2021 roadside shooting insurance fraud scheme, raising the total number of untried criminal charges against him to 104.

On March 2, Murdaugh was convicted on four felony charges in the June 2021 murders of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, and sentenced to consecutive life sentences without parole. He is currently detained in protective custody at an undisclosed, maximum security state prison somewhere in South Carolina.

This State Grand Jury investigation is being conducted by the S.C. Law Enforcement Division, the S.C. Attorney General’s Office, the S.C. Department of Revenue, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the United States Attorney’s Office. The case will be prosecuted by the State Grand Jury Division of the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.

