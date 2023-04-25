Convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh faces new tax evasion charges
Convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh is facing new tax evasion charges.
Murdaugh was indicted last week for two additional counts of willful attempt to evade or defeat a tax, according to the South Carolina attorney general’s office.
Attorney general Alan Wilson alleges Murdaugh didn’t report more than $2.1 million in income earned illegally in tax years 2020 and 2021.
Murdaugh was already facing 100 tax-related charges from a December 2022 indictment, officials said. Those charges were in reference to tax years 2011 through 2019. The grand jury alleged Murdaugh failed to report nearly $7 million in income earned illegally, meaning his income taxable by the state was underreported by more than $486,000.
The two indictments allege more than $9 million of unreported income, which is more than $619,000 evaded in state taxes. Between 20 indictments with 101 charges against Murdaugh, the former lawyer is accused of defrauding victims of nearly $8.8 million.
According to the attorney general’s office, willful attempt to evade or defeat a tax is punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000, plus the cost of prosecution.
Earlier this year, Murdaugh was convicted of killing his wife and one of his sons. He’s serving a life sentence for those crimes.
