Convicted murderer Anderson sentenced in Topeka to life with no chance of parole for 50-plus years

Shawnee County District Court Judge Cheryl Rios sentenced convicted murderer Todge Anderson Wednesday to life in prison with no chance of parole for 51 years, six months.

Anderson was convicted after a five-day trial last October of charges that included first-degree murder linked to the October 2020 robbery and gunshot killing of Christopher S. McMillon, 38, of 311 S.W. Polk.

A family member found McMillon deceased at his home after he failed to appear at a youth basketball game, said Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay. Neighbors reported having heard gunshots early that morning, he said.

The case was investigated by the Topeka Police Department and prosecuted by Chief Deputy District Attorney Brett Watson and Deputy District Attorney Roger Luedke.

Anderson was convicted of one count each of first-degree murder committed during an inherently dangerous felony, intentional second-degree murder, aggravated robbery, marijuana distribution and the criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

In sentencing Anderson Wednesday, Rios merged his murder convictions and sentenced him to serve shorter sentences to run at the same time on the other convictions.

Two other people have been convicted of crimes linked to McMillon's death.

Latrelle Sheneice Praylow, 32, is to be sentenced May 13 after pleading guilty last September to aggravated robbery and unintentional but reckless second-degree murder.

Tishara R. Moran, 28, pleaded guilty last month to involuntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery. She is scheduled to be sentenced April 29.

Praylow and Moran testified against Anderson at his trial.

