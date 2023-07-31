A convicted murder has died at a Sioux Falls hospital, according to the South Dakota Department of Corrections Administration Office.

Samuel Boston, 60, died July 29, the department stated in a press release Monday.

“Boston was serving a life sentence for second-degree murder from Custer County,” the release read.

Boston was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Richard Gitter, 45, who was found unclothed and not breathing in Boston’s bathtub in March 2001, according to State of South Dakota v. Samuel Wayne Boston 2003 SD 71. Boston claimed he and Gitter were inebriated, and Gitter passed out.

However, his explanation of the injuries found on Gitter’s body varied each time. A camera with a film with pictures of Gitter, and the facr that his cause of death was strangulation led to Boston being convicted of second-degree felony murder on May 5, 2002.

Th release did not.list Boston's cause of death nor in what hospital he died.

