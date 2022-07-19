Convicted murderer Jason McCrary pronounced dead

CHILLICOTHE— Jason McCrary, 44, was pronounced dead on Friday at the Warren Correctional Institution.

McCrary was found guilty of the murder of Timberly Claytor in 2016, one of Chillicothe's missing women. Of the six missing women, Claytor's body was the last to be found. Two of the women remain missing.

Claytor, 38, was found shot to death in May 2015, her body left in the weeds in Massieville. McCrary was indicted based on forensic evidence, eyewitness testimony and security video.

A witness for the state during his trial said she saw McCrary shoot Claytor in his car after a fight ensued over Claytor smoking the last of his drugs.

McCrary took the stand and told the jury another man committed the crime.

Jurors deliberated for three hours before returning the guilty verdict. At the time, McCrary was already serving three years in prison for failure to register a new address.

McCrary shared his views at his sentencing in August 2016, saying he felt the local and national media attention of the case combined with an all-white jury led to his conviction. He also said he felt he'd been labeled a serial killer on national television and online.

Law enforcement have not found a connection between Claytor's case and the other missing women.

McCrary was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 2046.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections said the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating, and the cause of death will be determined by the coroner. The death remains under investigation.

